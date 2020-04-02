TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TJX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

