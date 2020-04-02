Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TKOMY stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

