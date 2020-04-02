Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Update

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,045,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

