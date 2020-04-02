Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

