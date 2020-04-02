Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 11,320,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,524% from the previous session’s volume of 697,056 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $0.81.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 31.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Trinity Biotech worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

