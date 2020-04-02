Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in March

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,556,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:GTS opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 175.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

