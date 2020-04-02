Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TPVG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,097 shares of company stock worth $38,811. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

