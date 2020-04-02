Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Truxton has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

