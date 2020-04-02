TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

