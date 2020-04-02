TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.27. TSS has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.38%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

