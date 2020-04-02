Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TUP opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

