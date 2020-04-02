Twitter’s (TWTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,919,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 645,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

