Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

TWO stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $48,713,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 568,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

