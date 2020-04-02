UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 27,699 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,869,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

In other Equitrans Midstream news, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.