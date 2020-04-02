UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,999 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of KBR worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

