UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,216 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

FND stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

