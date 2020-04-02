UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MAXIMUS worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:MMS opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

