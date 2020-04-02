UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

