UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 243,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

