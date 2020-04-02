UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,626 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Smartsheet by 305.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $3,538,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,918 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,141,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,081 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,855 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.