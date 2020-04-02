UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

SAIC stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

