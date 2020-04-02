UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

KAR stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

