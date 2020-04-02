UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 184.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.