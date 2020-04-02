UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

