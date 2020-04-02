UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 246,252 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

