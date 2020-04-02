UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPB opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

