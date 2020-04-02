UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aaron’s worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

