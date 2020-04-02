UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 66,259 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

NYSE:ENB opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

