Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,071,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 1,988,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,084,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,453,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 878,600 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

