UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.40 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €14.40 ($16.74) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.57 ($16.95).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.