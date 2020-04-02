United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UDFI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. United Development Funding IV has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.