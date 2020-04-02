United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. China International Capital raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UMC opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.89. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

