UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $322.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.91.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $237.32 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,291,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

