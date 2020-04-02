Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 305,406 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

