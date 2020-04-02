Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Univar worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Univar by 14,792.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after buying an additional 882,206 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter worth $6,489,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 266,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Univar by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after buying an additional 251,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Univar by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Univar from to in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

