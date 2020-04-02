USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of USDP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Dan Borgen bought 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $108,486.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ray Curry bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USD Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.68% of USD Partners worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

