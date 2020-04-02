ValuEngine Downgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Strong Sell

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of LB opened at $10.23 on Thursday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

