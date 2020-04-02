ValuEngine Downgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to Sell

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

