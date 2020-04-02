ValuEngine Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Hold

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ryanair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after buying an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after buying an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

