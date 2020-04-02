ValuEngine Downgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Sell

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMBK. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.45%. Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted Charles Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,986.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,951.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

