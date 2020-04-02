ValuEngine Downgrades Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Hold

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TME. Oppenheimer downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BOCOM International raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,129,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,158,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,696,000 after buying an additional 53,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,041,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after buying an additional 2,053,080 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after buying an additional 515,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after buying an additional 4,708,191 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.