ValuEngine Downgrades TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $928.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.58.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

