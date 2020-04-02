ValuEngine Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Sell

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

LYB stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

