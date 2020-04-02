ValuEngine Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Hold

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

MMSI opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 320.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

