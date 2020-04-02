ValuEngine Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Strong Sell

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.