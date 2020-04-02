ValuEngine Lowers Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Sell

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

