ValuEngine Upgrades Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) to “Sell”

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.40. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Security National Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Security National Financial worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.