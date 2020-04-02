ValuEngine Upgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to “Buy”

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.