ValuEngine Upgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to “Buy”

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TMST stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.49. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

