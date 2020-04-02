VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $102.79 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $94.61 and a 52-week high of $127.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.